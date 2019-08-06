Two dead in overnight shootings, cops say. St. Pete police are looking for the killer

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

St. Petersburg police are seeking the shooter or shooters involved in two separate overnight homicides.

Police say the shootings occurred within a few blocks of each other and each shooting occurred within an hour of one another on Tuesday morning.

Officers said a woman called police just after 3 a.m. to report someone had broken into their home and shot and killed her husband, 34-year-old Lorenzo Brunson, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported.

That shooting occurred inside the home located on 13th Avenue South. Police report Brunson has a lengthy criminal history but are not saying if his previous activities were related to his death.

As police were investigating the shooting, they heard gunfire a few blocks away at around 4 a.m. in the area of 10th Avenue South, according to WFLA. Police responded to find a man laying in the street with a gunshot wound.

That victim has not been identified, but he later died at the hospital, police say.

Police have not determined the motives in either shooting and are still seeking the suspect or suspects involved.

This is a developing story.