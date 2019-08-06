Dad tells police he looked away briefly before son drowned

The father of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in a Florida wave pool told investigators he thought his son had gotten out of the water and was looking for him at a nearby playground.

Lamar Farrell says Kaiden Lawson was playing at Daytona Lagoon with his 9-year-old brother on Saturday when the waves started. Farrell says he looked away briefly to tend to a younger son and when he looked back, he only saw the older boy.

Farrell tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal he thought Kaiden had gotten out of the water and was searching for him.

A police report says Kaiden was only in swim trunks. The pool offers free lifejackets and requires guests under 42-inches (106.6-centimeters) to wear one. Kaiden's height wasn't included in the police report.