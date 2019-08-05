He was told to leave his friend’s house. That’s when he pulled out his gun, cops say

A Florida Keys man is in Monroe County jail after police say he threatened to shoot a man who would no longer let him live in his house.

Kenyatta Eugene Scott, 44, who has more than 20 felony arrests in the Keys, is being held on $100,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s accused of threatening to kill Abraham McLeroy, 54, who let Scott stay at his house on 41st Street in Marathon for four days following his recent release from jail, but told him he had to leave, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

McLeroy said he was sitting outside his home Friday night smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer when Scott pointed a 9 mm handgun at him and said he wanted to kill him, according to the report.

Deputies found Scott shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, and he told them he showed several people his gun, but he said he did not intend to use it. He said he threw the gun in the water. Sheriff’s office divers were unable to find the weapon, according to the report.

Before Deputies spoke with Scott, neighbors say he was standing in the middle of the street waving a metal object around and threatening to commit suicide. The object turned out to be a car antenna, according to the arrest report.

Deputies did not find any weapons on Scott. He had a glass crack cocaine pipe in his pocket, but it did not contain any cocaine or residue, according to the report.

Scott’s criminal history in Monroe County goes back to 2001 and includes arrests on charges ranging from armed robbery, felony battery and cocaine possession.

