A popular Florida fishing pier closing for hurricane repairs

A popular Florida fishing pier will close for up to two years to repair damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The Florida Times-Union reports that since the hurricane only about 600 feet of the 1,300-foot Jacksonville Beach Pier have been open for public use since the hurricane.

Engineers plan end of the pier both higher and stronger than the previous design. The city expects work to begin in September or October. When the project starts, the pier will be closed to the public until it's rebuilt, which officials say could happen by September 2021.

Officials say the new pier will be built to withstand a 50-year storm, compared with a 20-year hurricane previously.

Local anglers say they have been disappointed in the sluggish pace of repairing the pier.