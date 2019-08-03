Possible shark attack at a Miami-Dade beach. A man has been hospitalized

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a report of a possible shark attack on a diver in Key Biscayne waters.

Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for fire rescue, said they were called to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park around 7:58 a.m. Saturday.

“The victim might have been a diver,” she said. “It is a possible shark bite.”

The victim was sent, by ground, to Ryder Trauma Center.

Benitez said fire rescue can’t confirm the details yet until crews hear back from Ryder as to the cause and extent of the injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.