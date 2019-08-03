All children have been moved from Homestead detention center. They’re not coming back

HHS releases video of Homestead minor shelter The Department of Health and Human Services released video it said is from the shelter in Homestead where 1,200 immigrant children were being held, including dozens separated from their parents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Department of Health and Human Services released video it said is from the shelter in Homestead where 1,200 immigrant children were being held, including dozens separated from their parents.

The Homestead detention no longer has any children as of Saturday morning and massive layoffs are on the horizon, two federal sources confirmed.

The decision to move the children to other detention centers across the country was made when a tropical wave got on South Florida’s radar earlier this week. The weather pattern activated the center’s recently revealed hurricane plan, which said the facility would transfer all children at least five days before South Florida was was in the cone of error.

About 400 employees were laid off on Friday and at thousands more are on the horizon for Monday, sources say. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the federal agency over Homestead, plans on keeping about 130 employees on site to maintain the property even as the shelter remains closed.

About 4,400 people work at the facility. Some of those roles include youth care workers, medical personnel, case managers, cooks and cleaning staff.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miami-Dade County is working with Caliburn— the private company contracted by HHS to operate the detention center — to assist the thousands of workers who will lose their jobs, County Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp told the Miami Herald.

“It will be a monumental task,” Kemp said. “More than 4,000 people will be jobless soon so we’re stepping in to assist in any way we can.”

Kemp noted that CareerSource, a quasi-county agency charged with helping people find employment, will be spearheading the effort. As of Saturday, details on the department’s next steps were unclear.

“We just found out about this a few days ago so we are still working on developing the exact plan,” Kemp said.

Homestead was the largest for-profit, influx detention center for unaccompanied minor children in the country with 3,200 beds. As of Saturday, the government had no plans of sending any incoming kids to the center from the southern border.

The move to empty out Homestead came in the same days that HHS told lawmakers it was considering Central Florida, as well as Virginia and Los Angeles, as sites for future permanent shelters to hold unaccompanied migrant children. Last month the government said it was also looking at Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Phoenix.