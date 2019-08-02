These teens knew what they wanted: wine, vapes, cigars. Cops say they stole to get it

Three young boys — two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old — were arrested by Indian River County deputies for stealing about $3,000 worth of cigars, wine and vaping devices. Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Instead of playing video games or hanging out with each other on a late Thursday night, three young boys — two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old — decided to break into a gas station, deputies said.

During Friday’s overnight hours, Indian River County deputies responded to an alarm call at a BP gas station.

When they arrived they saw a broken front window to the business and it was clear that a burglary had just occurred, deputies said.

About $3,000 worth of cigars and vaping item were stolen from the store. The sheriff’s office jumped in to action and called in a helicopter and K-9 unit.

Not long after the search was started, three juveniles were apprehended with numerous stolen cigars, wine and vaping devices.

All three had been reported as runaways from a local children’s home, deputies said. A detective said he obtained confessions from the trio.

One of the boys admitted to burglarizing the same store earlier this week. He was charged with an additional count of burglary, deputies said.

It was not clear if the other two boys were charged with anything.

“It is devastating to have these young juveniles committing such serious crimes in our community. We will continue to work with our community partners to keep juveniles off the streets,” Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement.