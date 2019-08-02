Florida woman turns herself in, then tries to smuggle drugs into jail, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A 31-year-old Pasco County woman did the right thing on July 31 by turning herself in for an active warrant, then did the wrong thing by trying to smuggle drugs into the jail, deputies say.

According to the arrest report, Arayia Hudson came to the jail in Land O’ Lakes to turn herself in for the warrant and was wearing a hairpiece.

During the intake search, deputies say they found 94 pills sewn into the skull cap lining of Hudson’s hairpiece.

There were 59 painkiller tramadol pills — classified as a schedule 4 drug — and 35 prescription gabapentin capsules, used to control seizures.

Besides being arrested on the warrant, Hudson was charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a detention center and possession of a controlled substance.