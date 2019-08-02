‘Something out of a horror film’ as deputy kills ‘suicidal’ man overnight, cops say

What are the warning signs of mental illness? About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.

Witnesses described it as “something out of a horror film” as a Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy pleaded with a St. Petersburg man to drop a knife as he chased the deputy down a street.

Lenny Blaine Griffin, who turned 48 on Thursday, was shot by the deputy and died a short time later at an area hospital.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister briefed reporters late Thursday.

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, deputies received a call from a family member of Griffin, who had consumed a bottle of unknown pills and was suicidal over a failed marriage and financial issues, Chronister said.

Deputies arrived and made contact with Griffin in the back bedroom, but as soon as the deputy turned the corner, Griffin was holding a large kitchen knife, raised it over his head and charged the deputy.

“The deputy immediately began deescalation techniques, pleading with the individual to drop the knife,” Chronister said. “As he retreated, he retreated out of the bedroom, down the hallway, through the family room, outside of the house, through the yard, down the sidewalk and into a neighbor’s yard, where he was finally forced to deploy deadly force to protect his own life.”

Chronister said the deputy retreated more than 150 yards, pleading the entire time for Griffin to drop the knife.

Griffin had a long history of mental illness, according to Chronister, who said deputies had been at the house at least three times for Griffin’s mental health issues and that he had been court ordered to undergo mental health evaluation.

“I don’t know if I can say it enough,” Chronister said. “But everyone struggles. There are some of you that may be struggling right now. If you are struggling, call 211. There is help available. And if you know someone who’s struggling or know someone who has some type of mental health deficiency, take the time and make sure that individual is getting the help so we can avoid incidents like this.”

“I’m begging you,” he added. “I’m doing the pleading now.”

Chronister said the investigation “is very preliminary right now ... even though this is a justified shooting, I have no doubt about that.”

The deputy was identified as Nguyen Tran and has been with the sheriff’s office since 2016.