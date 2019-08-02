Another Florida city was hacked. Thousands of dollars are missing, leaders say

DeSantis says FBI had him sign NDA to not identify Florida’s hacked election offices Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee in May 14, 2019, in which he talked briefly about an FBI investigation into hacked election offices. “I’m not allowed to name the counties. I signed a disclosure agreement," he said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee in May 14, 2019, in which he talked briefly about an FBI investigation into hacked election offices. “I’m not allowed to name the counties. I signed a disclosure agreement," he said.

Naples has fallen victim to a cyber attack — the fourth Florida city to be hit by hackers in less than two months.

Stolen: $700,000, City Manager Charles T. Chapman IV confirmed.

The money was owed to Wright Construction Group for a summer construction project to improve a street.

It’s still unclear when and how the attack happened and if any other data was compromised.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We take cyber security very seriously. We actively train our employees to identify cyber security threats. In today’s business environment, it is not a matter of if you are going to be attacked, it’s a matter of when are you going to be attacked,” Chapman said in a statement. “Despite our best preventative measures, the City of Naples is now a victim of a cyber-crime.”

Naples is working with law enforcement and has filed claims with its insurances and banks, Chapman said. City technology services staff are also “actively engaging in increasing” the city’s security measures, according to a news release.

The news follows a string of summer hacks.

In June, the village of Key Biscayne confirmed to the Miami Herald it had been hit by a cyberattack on June 23 but would not say if a ransom was involved. On June 5, Riviera Beach in central Palm Beach County also confirmed it had paid a ransom worth about $600,000 in Bitcoin to recover city data.

Lake City, about 60 miles west of Jacksonville, also confirmed on June 10 that it had fallen victim to an attack that rendered official emails inaccessible. The city paid a ransom of $490,000 in Bitcoin.

One of the most recent high-profile cyber attack was in Baltimore. Hackers demanded a $76,000 ransom but the city refused to pay. It’s estimated the hack cost the city more than $18 million.

The confirmation also comes a week after the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a heavily redacted 67-page report that appears to include new information about Russian hackers attempt to probe and target elections networks in Florida — including the FBI’s suspicions in 2018 that four county election systems had been hacked rather than two.

Naples says details regarding the attack are limited because of the active criminal investigation.