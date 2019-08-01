Florida
Fight between two cellmates ends with convicted sex offender drowned in toilet, cops say
The man accused of murdering his cellmate inside a Jacksonville jail Tuesday did so by drowning the inmate in the toilet, news reports say.
According to First Coast News-WLTV, Paul Dixon allegedly beat and drowned David Ramirez in the jail cell toilet. Dixon has been charged with second-degree murder, according to state corrections records.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office medical examiners have not identified the cause of death. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the deceased inmate was “incapacitated.”
Dixon, 43, was serving a life sentence for a murder he committed when he was 17, according to JSO. Ramirez, 50, also serving a life sentence, was convicted of molesting a minor in 2012.
The incident happened on the fifth floor of the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, 500 E. Adams St., in Jacksonville, where Dixon had been transferred to for court proceedings. Inmates are housed at the facility before being transferred to a state prison or because they’re awaiting court proceedings.
The facility has surveillance cameras and investigators are evaluating the footage, JSO said.
A third inmate witnessed the fight, JSO records show. JSO has not identified that inmate.
