Florida

Fight between two cellmates ends with convicted sex offender drowned in toilet, cops say

David Ramirez
David Ramirez Florida Department of Corrections

The man accused of murdering his cellmate inside a Jacksonville jail Tuesday did so by drowning the inmate in the toilet, news reports say.

According to First Coast News-WLTV, Paul Dixon allegedly beat and drowned David Ramirez in the jail cell toilet. Dixon has been charged with second-degree murder, according to state corrections records.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office medical examiners have not identified the cause of death. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the deceased inmate was “incapacitated.”

Dixon, 43, was serving a life sentence for a murder he committed when he was 17, according to JSO. Ramirez, 50, also serving a life sentence, was convicted of molesting a minor in 2012.

The incident happened on the fifth floor of the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, 500 E. Adams St., in Jacksonville, where Dixon had been transferred to for court proceedings. Inmates are housed at the facility before being transferred to a state prison or because they’re awaiting court proceedings.

The facility has surveillance cameras and investigators are evaluating the footage, JSO said.

A third inmate witnessed the fight, JSO records show. JSO has not identified that inmate.

Profile Image of C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II is a reporter covering breaking and trending news for the Miami Herald. Previously, he worked for ESPN’s The Undefeated as part of their inaugural class of Rhoden Fellows. He is a graduate of both Columbia University and Morehouse College.
