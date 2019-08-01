‘She is a little runaway.’ Watch the capture of runaway inmate to the tune of Bon Jovi

Watch as Marion County deputies chase down and find a runaway inmate A Marion County inmate, Chelsy Young, thought she could runaway away from deputies during roadside work detail a with the help of two other people. Soon after her attempt, she was found hiding behind a water heater. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Marion County inmate, Chelsy Young, thought she could runaway away from deputies during roadside work detail a with the help of two other people. Soon after her attempt, she was found hiding behind a water heater.

Any mood is a mood for Bon Jovi, and Marion County deputies put that to the test when they released video showing their search and capture of a “little runaway” to the tune of “Runaway” by Bon Jovi.

On Wednesday, inmate Chelsy Young fled from a roadside work detail in Dunnellon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She and several other inmates were collecting litter.

Then a man named Gregory Hopkins drove by and told Young to run away and meet him at another spot, deputies said. He had a gun with him while he was helping her escape.

Young did just that.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She fled — and deputies, an aviation unit and K-9 units immediately responded and began searching for her, deputies said.

Body camera footage posted on Facebook with a caption of “She’s a little runaway,” show sheriff’s cruisers speeding and K-9s searching for her.

Deputies tracked Young to a home less than five minutes from the work detail on the highway. They spoke to Ashlynn Fox, who was inside the home’s laundry room and told deputies that she had not seen Young.

The body camera footage shows deputies arresting Fox and putting her in the back of a cruiser. A little later in the video, an unknown person in the back of a cruiser told deputies that someone was behind a water heater in the laundry room.

Deputies found Young was hiding behind the water heater only a couple feet away from where Fox told them she hadn’t seen her.

Young had been serving a sentence for violating her probation for dealing in stolen property. She was due to be released on Christmas Day this year. In addition to her previous charges, Young has been charged with escape which carries a $50,000 bond.

Hopkins was charged with aiding an escape with possession of a weapon and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Fox was charged with being an accessory after the fact and is being held on a $2,000 bond. All three were booked into the Marion County Jail.

Marion County Sheriff's Office