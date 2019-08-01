Bomb threat at a Broward mall was a distraction ploy by a bank robber, the FBI says

Dijon Gortezz Hudson FBI

Dijon Hudson called 911 to report a bomb threat at Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale on July 25, investigators say.

On Thursday, the FBI said the bomb threat was a distraction tactic so he could rob a nearby bank while law enforcement officers responded to the mall. Hudson, 21, left the Synovus Bank, 632 S. Federal Hwy., that day with $7,552 in cash, according to a criminal complaint.

And that wasn’t the first time he used the tactic to try to rob a bank, the FBI said.

“We need to stop him before he robs another one,” said Michael Leverock, a spokesman for the FBI.

On Thursday, the agency announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Agents say on July 23, Hudson called 911 to say two bombs were left at Anytime Fitness, 10144 West Oakland Park Blvd. He said the bombs would detonate in 15 minutes.

Wanted by the FBI: Dijon Hudson, for his alleged involvement in two South Florida bank robberies. $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Call FBI (754) 703-2000. pic.twitter.com/6I65Y9c3WW — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) August 1, 2019

In that case, records show he tried to enter Popular Bank, 8401 W. Oakland Park Blvd., but couldn’t get in because to gain entry to the bank, a bank employee has to buzz you in.

He showed up wearing dark pants, dark shoes, a hooded sweatshirt zipped up and a mask over his face, the FBI complaint said. He was carrying a black bag in his hand.

He was not buzzed in, so he left.

The criminal complaint said he went to Popular Bank the day before to look around and said he wanted to open a checking account. He also called a number on his cellphone of a person only identified in the documents as K.D.G. According to the complaint, K.D.G. had been convicted of bank robbery in the past and was living in a halfway house.

Then on July 24, investigators say Hudson went to Synovus Bank and told an employee he wanted to open a checking account. Again, he called K.D.G., the complaint says.

The next day, just after 9 a.m., a bomb threat for the Galleria, 2414 E Sunrise Blvd., came in.

Agents say Hudson used the opportunity to go to Synovus and demand cash.

“The male jumped the teller counter and brandished a handgun with his left hand,” an investigator wrote in the complaint. He then left the bank and drove away in a Ford Fusion.

The car led agents to a woman. While detectives were interviewing her, her phone kept ringing, agents said. In one case, the caller, later identified as Hudson, called on FaceTime and his picture popped up, agents said.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI in Miami at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).