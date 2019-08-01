UF pays $66,000 to settle conservative student group’s lawsuit

The University of Florida is cashing out $66,000 and making policy changes to settle a federal lawsuit brought by the school’s Young Americans for Freedom student chapter, which claimed the school violated its members free speech rights. Facebook

The University of Florida is paying $66,000 and making policy changes to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a young-conservative student group, which claimed the school violated its members’ free-speech rights.

The Young Americans For Freedom (YAF) chapter agreed to settle its lawsuit against the university Wednesday in exchange for eliminating the policies that prohibited the group from receiving speaker fees to bring in conservative speakers.

“We’re extremely proud to announce that free speech and the U.S. Constitution won on UF’s campus,” the group wrote on Facebook.

Filed in December, the lawsuit alleged the university discriminated against the chapter during the disbursement of student fees.

The chapter, aided by Alliance Defending Freedom, was a non-budgeted campus organization that frequently helped organize on-campus speaking engagements for conservative commentators including Ben Shapiro and Dinesh D’Souza.

When the group requested to become a fully budgeted student organization, UF’s Student Government denied its request. A code revision was then passed at the time barring non-budgeted groups from requesting money for speaker fees.

UF requires students to pay a mandatory Activity and Service Fee, which is allocated to fund student expression. But by barring YAF’s speaker fee request, the school was discriminating against YAF and other non-budgeted groups, according to the lawsuit.

Students pay $19.06 per credit per semester, according to the lawsuit.

“Under this new policy, budgeted student organizations can advocate for their own viewpoints both directly and by bringing in guest speakers, but non-budgeted student organizations cannot obtain funding to similarly express themselves,” the complaint stated.

The organization argued that the policy change specifically targeted their viewpoints because no other non-budgeted group had hosted a speaker at UF in recent years.

That policy was changed in June, as part of this week’s settlement, to require the approval of all requests that meet “viewpoint-neutral” criteria. If the request surpasses the available funds, the school will distribute the money on a first-come-first serve basis with “proportional distribution” if requests come in at the same time.

“UF and YAF have reached a mutually agreeable resolution of the lawsuit after determining it was in the interests of both parties to do so,” UF said to the Miami Herald in a statement.

Russell LaPeer, the attorney representing the chapter, was not immediately available for comment.

“We commend the University of Florida for correcting its policies that treated students differently because of their beliefs. YAF chapters engaged in similar battles can now look to UF YAF as trailblazers in the fight for First and 14th Amendment rights on campus,” YAF spokesman Spencer Brown said in a news release. “YAF is grateful our lawsuit remedied this shameful inequity at the University of Florida and reminds all colleges that they ought to be on notice: If you violate students’ rights, you will be sued.”

The university’s $66,000 settlement fee will include payment to the chapter in damages for denying its speaker fees fund request, a reimbursement of student fees paid by two YAF members under the school’s old policy, and the group’s attorneys’ fees.

