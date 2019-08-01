It was just another day in Miami Beach. Then globs of cement fell from the sky

Miami Beach construction spill covers cars in cement It was a messy sight in Miami Beach Wednesday afternoon when cement from a construction site fell, splattering over multiple cars. No one was injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It was a messy sight in Miami Beach Wednesday afternoon when cement from a construction site fell, splattering over multiple cars. No one was injured.

Talk about an unlucky parking spot.

Cement fell from above on Wednesday afternoon, plopping onto several cars in Miami Beach.

Video from Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez shows debris scattered in a parking lot, and cars and SUVs covered in cement. In the video, two of the cars look like stone statues while others just had splotches.

#TRAFFIC UPDATE: Southbound Alton Road from Lincoln Road to 16 Street remains closed. No injuries reported during this construction accident. https://t.co/HLzSS8tAer pic.twitter.com/urFz9uxFep — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) July 31, 2019

A Mercedes-Benz’s windshield was smashed and its sunroof was open causing cement to get into the interior. according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The lot is next to a Plaza Construction site on Alton Road between Lincoln Road and 16th Street. It’s still unclear what caused the spill.

“The concrete spillage at 1212 Lincoln is being cleaned by Plaza’s staff,” a Plaza Construction spokesman said in a statement to the Miami Herald. “Thankfully, there were no injuries.”

The construction is part of a two phase mixed-use development project that will include a multi-level parking garage, retail space and a new Wells Fargo bank, according to Plaza Construction’s website.

Police closed the southbound lanes of Alton Road from Lincoln Road to 16th Street just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The roads reopened about two hours later.

No one was injured. The damaged vehicles were towed.

