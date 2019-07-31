Her husband was teaching her how to drive a motorcycle. She crashed into a house, cops say

Miami Herald File

A woman was learning how to drive a motorcycle from her husband Wednesday night, when she accelerated and crashed into a Pembroke Pines house, police said.

The 61-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening head injuries and was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

According to police, the woman’s husband was teaching her how to drive a 2008 Honda Rebel motorcycle in the 8000 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

“The driver accelerated the motorcycle forward, left the roadway and struck the front of the house...” police said in a news release.

No other information was available Wednesday night.