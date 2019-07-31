Florida
Man at bus stop hurt when driver slams into him. The driver then took off, cops say
A 63-year-old man sitting at a bus bench in Liberty City was hurt Wednesday when a driver lost control and hit him, according to police.
Making matters worse: Police say the driver took off.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 58th Street.
Police caught up with the driver a few blocks away. He was detained and being questioned, said Michael Vega, a spokesman for the department.
The unidentified injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.
