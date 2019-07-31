Man at bus stop hurt when driver slams into him. The driver then took off, cops say

Miami Herald

A 63-year-old man sitting at a bus bench in Liberty City was hurt Wednesday when a driver lost control and hit him, according to police.

Making matters worse: Police say the driver took off.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 58th Street.

Police caught up with the driver a few blocks away. He was detained and being questioned, said Michael Vega, a spokesman for the department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The unidentified injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.