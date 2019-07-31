You’ll never eat another soggy chicken tender sub again, thanks to one Florida couple

Publix convoy brings ice and warm feelings The sight of a convoy of Publix trucks down U.S. 231 heading for Panama City brought a little feelgood to Tallahassee resident Ralph Aspach, on his way to help friends clean up after Hurricane Michael. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The sight of a convoy of Publix trucks down U.S. 231 heading for Panama City brought a little feelgood to Tallahassee resident Ralph Aspach, on his way to help friends clean up after Hurricane Michael.

You know how much you value your Publix sub.

You waited in line to order it, or maybe filled out an online form.

And once that sandwich is in your hands, you don’t want anything to happen to it, right?

One Florida couple understands your culinary passions, and invented something ingenious to help protect your prized meal.

In January, Adam and Desiree Haller of Port Orange went on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to pitch their product, SubSafe, a waterproof storage container that is perfect for keeping not just sandwiches but other valuables dry.

“I was tired of returning from offshore fishing trips with half-eaten soggy subs,” Haller told the wealthy panel of the invention. “Once Desiree and I realized there wasn’t a product on the market, we began the patent and manufacturing process.”

SubSafe was such a hit with “sharks” Mark Cuban and Charles Barkley, the stars gave the Hallers $100,000 in exchange for 25 percent equity in the company.

“On a boat, in the sand, tailgating, camping, hunting, picnics and even in the break room,” reads the description on the website.

The crushproof, BPA free, floatable container is available in seafoam green, hot pink, and gray and includes a bottle opener and carabiner clip. Find it in two sizes at the deli counters at Publix — home of subs — and Wawa — home of hoagies. The six inch size is $19.99 and the 12 incher is $24.95.

SubSafe donates 50 cents from every unit sold to local children’s food charity Provision Packs.