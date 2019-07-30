Man points gun, demands cash at Little Caesars Pizza, Exxon, video shows. Who is he?

Police: Armed robbery suspect strikes twice in two days The Hollywood Police Department released video of a man who detectives say tried to rob a Little Caesars Pizza on July 29 and robbed an Exxon station July 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hollywood Police Department released video of a man who detectives say tried to rob a Little Caesars Pizza on July 29 and robbed an Exxon station July 30, 2019.

With his gun pointed, a man stormed into a Hollywood Little Caesars Pizza Monday and demanded cash from an employee, video shows.

Instead of handing it over, the employee went to the back of the store. The man became frustrated and left empty handed, according to police.

The same man, police say, did the same thing at an Exxon, but this time left with more than $1,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, police released video of both incidents in hopes of identifying the man, who wore a mask, glasses and a hat.

In the first case, the man came into the Little Caesars Pizza at 2301 N. State Rd 7, just after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police say he may know an employee because it appeared he knew where the pizza restaurant’s safe was.

Then just before noon on Tuesday, a robber entered the Exxon at 6390 Sheridan St. in Hollywood.

Video shows the robber hopping the counter and knocking down a bunch of merchandise.

Police say he used flex cuffs to the secure the employee while he gathered the cash.

The man is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP), 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).