‘Gainesville Ripper’ is coming to television, again. New season will feature old murders

It’s been 29 years since Danny Rolling horrifically murdered five college students in Gainesville, giving him the moniker of the “Gainesville Ripper.”

On Aug. 11, the murders will be looked at under a microscope in yet another docu-series, this time produced by HLN, a division of CNN.

The Gainesville serial murders in the early 90s, which terrified students, state residents and the nation, will launch the fourth season of the HLN original series, “How It Really Happened with Hill Harper” in a two-part episode, HLN said in a release.

The season premiere will feature interviews with Mario Taboada, brother of murdered student Manny Taboada; Laurie Paules Lahey, sister of murdered student Tracey Paules; and Spencer Mann, former spokesperson for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. Also interviewed is Dr. Harry Krop, the Gainesville psychologist to whom Rolling confessed the murders.

The five victims, four University of Florida students and one from nearby Santa Fe Community College, were: Christi Powell, 17, of Jacksonville; Sonja Larson, 18, of Deerfield Beach; Christa Hoyt, 18, of Gainesville; Tracy Paules, 23, of Palm Springs North, and Manny Taboada, 23, of Carol City.

The first part of the two-hour premiere will look at the three days in late August 1990 when the killings took place and the ensuing investigation.

Rolling broke into each of the five students’ living quarters — four women and one man — with a knife and screw driver, and stabbed them to death. He bounded some of them and raped the four women, all dark-haired white women. After the killing, he would pose the women’s bodies and decapitated one.

For months, only Krop and Rolling knew the truth, HLN said. During this time, police wrongly arrested the wrong man for the murders. He was a UF student and had a history of mental illness.

The second part of the premiere will focus on Rolling’s capture and his later criminal trial. While on trial Rolling claimed his motivation was to become a superstar like Ted Bundy, a serial killer who killed women students at Florida State University.

Rolling was sentenced to death and executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Starke in 2006.

This isn’t the first time that a documentary has aired on the Gainesville killings. The TV network, Investigation Discovery, aired an episode on the killings and films such as “Scream” and “The Gainesville Ripper” have been based off the killings.