He was drunk and had a gun. Then he shot his dog, cops say

Korey James Potts

A young man is behind bars after police say he shot his dog while under the influence in Cape Coral.

Police arrived at the home of Korey James Potts, 23, late Monday night after receiving calls about shots being fired and a man screaming a woman’s name.

When officers arrived, they found a dead “large, light brown mixed breed dog” lying in the vacant lot next to the home, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

A crying Potts came out of the house and told police he shot his dog, Gordo. He also admitted to drinking earlier, according to Patrick O’Grady, the department’s master sergeant.

“The officers could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” O’Grady said.

Potts’ roommate said she saw him in the yard with a handgun. Taking it from him, she then threw it into the vacant lot and brought Potts into the home.

Witnesses told police they saw Gordo running around outside right before the gunshots. They also saw Potts lying near the dog in the lot.

Potts was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, discharging a firearm in a public of residential property and using a firearm while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

