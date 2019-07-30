A body was just found inside a Florida jail’s waiting room, cops say

A dead body was found inside the Charlotte County Jail’s visitation center Tuesday morning. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

A body was found Tuesday morning inside the Charlotte County Jail’s visitation center.

A jail worker stumbled across the body during morning patrol at the Punta Gorda jail, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was by a row of benches that act as the building’s waiting room for recently released detainees and those waiting to pick someone up, according to a news release. Investigators are on site. Jail visitation will be closed at least until 1 p.m.

“At this time it does not appear that there was any other person involved in the death,” the office said in a statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The dead person’s identity has not been released. Officials are working on notifying family.

SHARE COPY LINK Seven employees at the Miami-Dade County Jail were hospitalized on June 26, 2019 after suffering nausea and dizziness.