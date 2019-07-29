Robber who hit two Miami Beach banks in one day may have struck again, FBI says

The FBI released pictures July 29, 2019, after a robbery at a Space Coast Credit Union in Southwest Miami-Dade. FBI

Three days after two Miami Beach banks were robbed in broad daylight, the FBI says the same robber may have struck again — this time in Southwest Miami-Dade.

On Monday, a man walked into the Space Coast Credit Union, 12200 SW 127th Ave., just before noon and demanded money from a bank employee.

The FBI did not say how much the robber was able to get.

While Monday’s pictures are slightly blurry, investigators say they believe the same robber also hit the Regions Bank branch at 780 Arthur Godfrey Rd. and an Ocean Bank branch at 501 Arthur Godfrey Rd. on Friday.

In both of those cases, a robber walked in and demanded money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).