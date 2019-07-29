She didn’t like the way her boyfriend cut his meat. Then came the attack, cops say

Kimberly Jean Carroll

A couple’s dinnertime conversation turned into a violent altercation at a home in Ellenton, Florida, last week, according to an arrest affidavit from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy from the agency responded to a domestic disturbance call last Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office report, an individual said his live-in girlfriend, identified as Kimberly Jean Carroll, had hit him with a closed first during an altercation seemingly over table manners.

The victim said the fight started over, “how he cut his meat and potatoes for their dinner,” read the complaint.

After being struck, the victim told the officer that Carroll spit in his direction.

The man refused medical attention and did not want to press charges.

The 55-year-old defendant was placed under arrest for simple battery, a misdemeanor, and given a no contact order.