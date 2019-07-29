Five whales beached themselves on a Florida shore. Wildlife officials are investigating

Multiple agencies are responding to five beached whales on Redington Beach. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Five short-finned pilot whales beached themselves on Redington Beach Monday morning, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman.

A tweet posted by the Pinella County Sheriff’s Office shows officials examining the beached whales under tents and canopies.

Besides Pinella deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and marine biologists from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium also responded to the scene.

The condition of the whales is still unknown.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.