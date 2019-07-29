A broken water pipe left Fort Lauderdale dry for a day. Now, businesses are suing FPL

Fort Lauderdale has a dry day as water pipeline breaks The city of Fort Lauderdale was left without water for hours on July 18, 2019 as a main water pipeline broke forcing stores to close and residents to line up for water. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Fort Lauderdale was left without water for hours on July 18, 2019 as a main water pipeline broke forcing stores to close and residents to line up for water.

Businesses left without water in a day-long outage in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month are suing Florida Power & Light for “gross negligence.”

The utility was overseeing construction work that led to the rupture of a pipe that cut off water to thousands of customers.

The water break happened July 17 when a subcontractor for FPL, Florida Communications Concepts — also a subject of the lawsuit— struck a 42-inch pipe at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport while drilling underground to repair electric lines.

Working without a city permit, the subcontractor was cited and sent a Notice to Appear in Broward Court, according to Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But while the city scrambled to repair the damaged pipe, businesses across Fort Lauderdale were closing down, unable to operate without water for preparing and serving food, keeping their spaces air conditioned, and maintaining adequate fire-sprinkler systems.

Now, restaurant chain Phat Boy Sushi and law firm Morgan Olsen & Olsen are demanding an excess of $15,000 in damages for lost business. They are the first named plaintiffs in the class action suit, but attorney Adam Moskowitz says he has been contacted by others who want compensation for their losses.

Moskowitz said the $15,000 lawsuit could climb much higher if others join the class action suit.

He plans to file an amended complaint with more plaintiffs, and thinks that he can receive class certification within a few months. That would mean the entire group of affected businesses would be treated as one in the case.

The suit, filed Monday in Broward Circuit Court, calls the subcontractor “small” and “insufficiently staffed,” and alleges that it failed to adequately prepare or investigate the work site. The complaint also alleges that Florida Communications Concepts provided the state a different location than the one it actually worked on when reporting the work site.

FPL and FCC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

About 220,000 customers were left without water from morning to mid-afternoon on the day of the break. The damaged pipe was connected to the Fiveash water treatment plant, which serves Fort Lauderdale and neighboring cities Oakland Park, Wilton Manors, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Sea Ranch Lakes, Port Everglades, and parts of Davie and Tamarac.

By the afternoon, workers temporarily fixed the pipe to get the water flowing again. A boil water notice, required restaurants and residents to boil before drinking, washing dishes or brushing teeth for days after the break.

“What did they do before drilling?” Moskowitz said. “That’s the common question for everyone who suffered damages.”