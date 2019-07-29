Rescuers trying to help five beached whales along a Pinellas County beach

BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other agencies are attempting to rescue five distressed whales that officials say appeared to have stranded themselves on Redington Beach in Pinellas County.

Though not verified, experts on the scene are identifying the whales as pilot whales and it is unknown how long the whales have been on the beach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet at about 10 a.m. Monday and photos indicate rescuers have been on scene for a while with several tents set up in the water to shelter the animals.

The sheriff’s office is assisting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with marina biologists from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

It’s rare for whales to strand themselves on the Gulf Coast, but it has happened before. Last September, two pygmy killer whales died after a stranding on a Clearwater beach.

