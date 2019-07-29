Police in Florida fatally shoot suspect in armed robbery

Authorities say Florida police officers have shot and killed a man believed to have robbed a Dollar Tree at gunpoint.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater tells the Sun Sentinel that a man reportedly robbed the Dollar Tree on Sunday, and someone matching his description was seen minutes later near a Publix grocery store. Police Chief Michael Gregory told reporters that officers noticed the man was armed and ordered him to stop, but the man continued toward the store and began drawing his weapon. Gregory said the officers shot the man before he could enter the Publix.

Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved. Gregory says the officers will be placed on administrative leave per department policy. The state Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.