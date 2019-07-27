Here’s what’s been recalled from Publix in the current cyclospora outbreak

What you need to know about cyclospora infection "Cyclospora is a protozoa, meaning it is a single-cell organism that we would call a parasite that can cause diarrheal illness," says Dr. Pritish Tosh, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Cyclospora is a protozoa, meaning it is a single-cell organism that we would call a parasite that can cause diarrheal illness," says Dr. Pritish Tosh, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic.

The recalls coming out of the 11-state cyclospora outbreak announced this week pulled a brand of organic basil from Publix’s shelves.

Rock Garden Organic Basil in 2-ounce and 0.75-ounce packages can be returned to the stores for a full refund. The 2-ounce packages carry GTIN Nos. 007-68573-51510 and 000-35377-17802. The smaller packages have GTIN Nos. 000-35377-17102 and 000-35377-17302, 007-51944-98002 and 007-51944-00003.

That basil originated at Siga Logistics de RL de CV, a Mexican company that exported the basil to which the FDA says the outbreak traces.

In this outbreak, 132 people, four of which have been hospitalized, have been sickened in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Georgia, South Carolina, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. The FDA said some folks got sick in restaurants in Florida, New York, Ohio and Minnesota.

About a week after infection, the parasite called cyclospora causes watery diarrhea and often increased bowel movements described by the FDA and CDC as “explosive.”

“Cyclospora is generally transmitted when infected feces contaminate food or water,” the FDA said. “It’s unlikely to be transmitted directly from person to person because the cyclospora parasite needs time (days to weeks) after being passed in a bowel movement to become infectious for another person.”