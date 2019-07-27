Trapper removes alligator from Florida neighborhood

Officials say a trapper was called after a 9-foot-long (3-meter-long) alligator was spotted walking along a sidewalk in a South Florida neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Katie Purcell tells news outlets that the reptile was reported Friday morning in a neighborhood west of Coral Gables.

Someone posted video of the animal to an Instagram account called "onlyindade ." It's received more than 100,000 views.

FWC hired a nuisance alligator trapper to remove the animal. It wasn't clear if it would be relocated or killed.