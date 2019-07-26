Florida

Woman fatally shot in her driveway. Cops are questioning a man who may be involved

Miami Herald File

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning in the driveway of her South Miami-Dade home, police said.

Soon after, a man was taken into custody for questioning. It was not immediately clear if they new each other.

Police say a call came in just after 8 a.m. Friday reporting that shots had been fired in the 15000 block of Southwest 307th Street.

When officers arrived they found a woman, later identified by police as Winni Mendoza, dead in the driveway.

Investigators took a person who may have had information about the shooting into custody for questioning.

No other information was immediately available.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
