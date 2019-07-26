Florida
Woman fatally shot in her driveway. Cops are questioning a man who may be involved
A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning in the driveway of her South Miami-Dade home, police said.
Soon after, a man was taken into custody for questioning. It was not immediately clear if they new each other.
Police say a call came in just after 8 a.m. Friday reporting that shots had been fired in the 15000 block of Southwest 307th Street.
When officers arrived they found a woman, later identified by police as Winni Mendoza, dead in the driveway.
Investigators took a person who may have had information about the shooting into custody for questioning.
No other information was immediately available.
