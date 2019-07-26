Is someone trapped inside a garbage truck? Firefighters are emptying it to find out

A person might be trapped inside a Hialeah garbage truck. Fire Rescue is at the scene, digging through the trash. Screenshot of WSVN video

Bags of wet, smelly garbage are piling up on a Hialeah street as firefighters empty a garbage truck and search for someone who might be trapped inside.

The call came in early Friday morning after Waste Management workers heard a strange noise coming from the back of the truck, according to David Rodriguez, Hialeah Fire-Rescue spokesman.

When crews first arrived, they tried using their thermal equipment to see if someone was inside. When they found nothing, they decided to roll up their sleeves and start digging.

“It’s a chaotic scene, trash is everywhere,” Rodriguez said. “We are physically shifting through trash to see if we find anyone.”

Local TV traffic helicopters captured rescuers throwing thousands of pounds of trash onto the street in the 7400 block of West 20th Avenue.

So far, no one has been found, Rodriguez said, but firefighters dug for more than an hour to be sure.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

