Tampa man is fighting for women’s rights — to go topless

The Beastie Boys once sang that you’ve got to fight for your right to party, but John Palm, president of the Tampa Area Naturists, is singing a different tune.

Palm is fighting for the rights of women to go topless at Florida beaches within state parks, particularly at Honeymoon Island in Dunedin.

TAN will hold a “Top-Free Equality Day” at the state park on Aug. 25, but if you are interested, sorry, the event is full with more than 1,000 RSVP’s on their Facebook page. ButPalm still wants to hear from you.

It’s not the first time TAN has held the event on Honeymoon Island and claims park rangers thought it went so well that they wanted the group to come back more often.

The event was approved by the Florida Division of Recreation and Parks, but it will cost the group about $1,760 for a permit, privacy screening and insurance and to hire the allegedly enthusiastic off-duty rangers that would provide security for the event.

Palm did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday, but the details on the group’s Facebook page says the event is a day “we celebrate women’s equal right to top-freedom!”

The page makes it clear that the event is not all nude, just men and women going topless.

Palm is asking his membership to convince officials that the group is serious about changing the park’s regulations to allow a section of the beach to be clothing optional. He drafted a letter for his members to submit to the state.

“I support a woman’s equal right to enjoy the beach without a top just as a man is free to do,” part of the letter states. “I believe forcing women to wear tops at the beach is sexual discrimination and I intend to be a part of this event to advocate for progress in women’s equal rights.”

The letter goes on to say that participants believe the creation of a top-free section of the beach will provide a significant boost to tourism and points to other Florida clothing optional beaches as examples of tourism successes.

The group has advocated for other unique events such as one post that reads, “Sure would be nice to designate the west side of Beer Can Island for clothing-optional camping.”

According to the group’s Facebook page, the leadership appears to be in the midst of a power struggle. On July 2, Palm posted that someone else is attempting to take over his position as president, accusing him of not doing enough for the group. Palm goes on to list his accomplishments, including his efforts to build a positive relationship Honeymoon Island staff and management.

Palm said he is a trained “beach ambassador,” and has spent 31 years building relationships with other naturists throughout the state.

The page has over 3,600 likes with close to 3,900 followers.

Tan’s change.org petition is seeking to change Florida’s non-nudity regulations within their parks. With a goal of getting 15,000 signatures, the number reached 14,622 as of Friday morning. The petition claims there is overwhelming support by locals and visitors alike to designate clothing-optional beaches within the state parks system.