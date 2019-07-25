Florida Keys police charge two Broward brothers and others in lobster miniseason arrests

FWC officers patrol Keys during lobster miniseason Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers David Robison and Garrett Jacobs patrol the Upper Florida Keys on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, day one of the two-day lobster miniseason. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers David Robison and Garrett Jacobs patrol the Upper Florida Keys on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, day one of the two-day lobster miniseason.

Florida marine patrol police arrested two Broward County brothers in the Keys Wednesday on conservation charges of being well over the legal bag limit for spiny lobster and possessing a dozen that were undersized during the first day of the two-day “miniseason” for the popular crustaceans.

Michael Aaron Wetcher, 28, of Plantation, and Matthew Ryan Wetcher, 20, of Weston, were booked into Monroe County jail around 4 p.m. Tuesday on 12 counts each of possessing undersized lobsters and one count each of being over the bag limit. They could not be reached for comment.

Matthew Wetcher MCSO

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the Florida Keys and within Biscayne National Park, people can keep six lobsters per day during the July 24 and 25 miniseason and during the eight-month regular commercial and recreational season that starts Aug. 6.

Michael Wetcher MCSO

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube said the Wetchers were arrested underneath the Channel 5 Bridge on Lower Matecumbe Key after FWC plainclothes police noticed a bag full of 24 lobsters hidden beneath some rocks.

Not knowing Investigator Chris Mattson and Officer Brittany Mobley were with the FWC, the men walked down an embankment and asked them why they were “messing with their stuff,” Dube said.

Mattson then showed his badge. The Wetchers were read their rights and then told the officers they caught the lobsters and did not measure them, Dube said. Twelve were undersized, he added.

As of Thursday afternoon, the FWC arrested six people, including the Wetchers, in the Keys during this year’s miniseason, an annual event in which thousands of people come to South Florida and the Keys to catch Florida spiny lobster, a clawless crustacean that is sought after worldwide, especially in Asia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not make any fisheries arrests, but did issue 15 citations, said Adam Linhardt, agency spokesman.

Arrest numbers and citations for mainland counties like Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach were not immediately available.

Miniseason and regular season are highly regulated, but the main rules are:

▪ The lobster’s carapace, the part that’s not the tail, must be 3 inches long;

▪ The bag limit is six-per-person, per day in the Keys and Biscayne National Park, and 12-per-person everywhere else in the state;

▪ No spearfishing for lobsters;

▪ Anglers must either dive or snorkel for the lobsters or catch them from boats using bullynets, which are long poles connected to a down-facing net. Bullynetting is usually done at night.

As of noon Thursday, there was one major injury in the Keys, when a man was cut by boat propeller on the leg while swimming off Conch Key Thursday around 11 a.m., Linhardt said. He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall with none life-threatening injuries.

In Broward County, a 60-year-old man was found dead in the water off Hillsboro Inlet. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the man fell off his boat about a half a mile from the inlet. Authorities believe the incident is related to miniseason.

Anglers in the Keys had mixed reaction to this year’s action, with most saying the lobsters seem to have been more abundant last season.

Ray Ruiz, Nick Avila, Anthony Goodhue, Sebastina and Corey Weech, all from Fort Lauderdale, stand on a boat in Snake Creek holding spiny lobsters they caught Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Islamorda. David Goodhue/dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

“Last year, we capped out in 30 minutes,” said Jupiter resident Scott Witkowski, who was with some friends on a boat in the bay off Islamorada Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve been out here about five hours today.”

Islamorada local Wyatt Cadwell had a similar report.

“It’s not quite like last year,” said Cadwell, who was bullynetting with his friends Wednesday night. “Last night took a while” to reach the bag limit.

For others who got an earlier start, the day was slow-going at first, but picked up by late afternoon.

“It was slow on the inside, until we got to your guys’ area,” Nick Avila, of Fort Lauderdale, said laughing, noting that he and his friends caught their limit near the Whale Harbor Bridge, right in front of FWC’s Upper Keys base.