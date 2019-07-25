Presence of mosquito-borne disease detected in Alachua County

Fight mosquitoes with these simple tips Fight mosquitoes inside and outside with a few simple tips. Remember to cover windows with screens, remove standing water, and cover your skin with long sleeves shirt and pants. And don't forget insect repellent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fight mosquitoes inside and outside with a few simple tips. Remember to cover windows with screens, remove standing water, and cover your skin with long sleeves shirt and pants. And don't forget insect repellent.

The presence of a mosquito-borne virus has been detected in Alachua County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The department’s Alachua office this week reminded people to protect themselves against mosquitoes because of the detection of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the county, home to the University of Florida.

Commonly referred to as “Triple E,” the disease is transmitted from mosquitoes and affects the central nervous system. Symptoms of Triple E generally include fever and muscle pain. At worst, the infection can lead to death or permanent neurological damage as a result of brain inflamation.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is primarily found in states on the eastern seaboard or the Gulf Coast. The Florida Department of Health estimates the state deals with an average of roughly 60 cases a year.

Despite the health department’s warning, there have been zero reported cases, according to news site WCJB.

To prevent all mosquito-borne diseases, the health department recommends that people drain standing water and properly cover skin during outdoor activities.