He left his 94-year-old mother in her own feces for weeks, cops say

A Pasco County man is behind bars for leaving his 94-year-old mother stranded on her couch and unable to move in her own feces for weeks, deputies say.

Randall Caraway, 46, is the woman’s son and legal caretaker and had authority to cash her Social Security checks, but deputies say he hasn’t paid the woman’s bills in over a year.

Deputies say it was apparent the elderly woman had remained in the same fetal position on the couch for a long time and that holes were developing in the material from prolonged exposure to bodily fluids.

“The couch had fecal matter resting on which appeared to be present from some time,” the responding deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The elderly woman was transported to a hospital and medical staff informed investigators that the victim “had fecal matter caked onto her skin,” estimating she had not been cleaned in over a month.

The 94-year-old had developed stage two bedsores and pressure ulcers from laying in the same position resulting in her body to also “contract” into the fetal position, “which is a result of remaining immobile,” for a lengthy period, the report states.

According to the report, Caraway was unable to explain what he did with his mother’s money since he had not paid rent or utilities in over a year.

Caraway was booked into the Land O’ Lakes jail for neglect of an elderly or disabled person as the investigation continues.