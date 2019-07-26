Florida woman caught making credit cards in a motel room, cops say

A Daytona Beach woman has been charged with leading a credit card-cloning ring based in Volusia County motel room.

The cloning ring scammed more than 60 people across the United States and Canada, according to Volusia County law enforcement agencies.

Nicole Siroky, 31, was arrested July 19 and is accused of making credit cards and then using them to run up more than $20,000 in charges. She faces multiple felony charges as the ringleader of what authorities described as a “mobile fraud lab.”

An affidavit stated the investigation began in September 2018 when Daytona Beach Shores police responded to a call about fraudulent activity at Perry’s Ocean Resort. That call eventually led to Siroky.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

By the time authorities caught up with her in October 2018, she had set up shop at the Atlantic Cove Hotel in Ormond Beach. A search warrant of her hotel rooms yielded numerous credit cards and an apparatus used to manufacture them, according to the charging affidavit.

Investigators said Siroky’s eight-month spending spree affected 68 people in North America, 28 businesses and even one Brooklyn charter school.

This wasn’t Siroky’s first run-in with the law. Before her July arrest, she had been charged with grand theft, fraudulent use of identification and heroin possession in the past two years.

Police are still searching for two people — 33-year-old Tiffany O’Reilly and 53-year-old Timothy Hooper— believed to be Siroky’s accomplices.

Siroky is in Volusia’s Indian Lake Jail on a $1 million bond as she awaits her August court appearance.