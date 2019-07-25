He had guns and drugs — and they were within reach of 3 kids in a motel room, cops say

Volusia County sheriff’s detectives investigating drug activity at a Days Inn in Daytona Beach arrested 37-year-old Richard Boston on drug, weapons and child neglect charges and discovered a variety of drugs, guns and cash in his motel room. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

When Volusia County deputies searched a Daytona Beach motel room, they said they found drugs and loaded guns within the reach of three children.

On Wednesday, a sheriff’s narcotics task force executed a search warrant in a room at a Days Inn, deputies said.

Inside room 145, detectives found five guns (two of which were stolen), 136 grams of MDPV, 3.6 grams of MDMA, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 0.3 grams of heroin and about a gram of an unknown white powder. They also found pills including Hydromorphone, Clonzepan, Morphine, Oxycodone and Buprenorphine and $3,577 cash, deputies said.

Three of the guns were loaded — and three children were in the room.

Richard Boston, 37, was arrested and faces 11 drug-related charges, three firearm-related charges and a child abuse charge.

Another adult at the motel was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a domestic battery charge.

Boston was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he is being held on a $258,000 bond.