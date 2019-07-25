Rescuers become the rescued. Firefighters among eight saved from Gulf of Mexico rip tide

Don’t panic! Tips for surviving a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

Three Pinellas County firefighters found themselves trapped within a dangerous rip tide on Wednesday morning at St. Pete Beach after trying to rescue five swimmers who were struggling to escape the strong seaward current, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded with their watercraft at about 11:37 a.m. and observed four swimmers in distress and a fifth who had made it back to shore and was being treated by paramedics on the beach.

Two firefighters from the St. Pete Beach Fire Department had already rushed into the water in an attempt to help rescue the swimmers and found themselves trapped. A third entered the water in an attempt to throw out ropes to those trapped and he too, became caught up in the current, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy and a good Samaritan successfully use a rope to rescue another swimmer as marine units made their way, rescuing one of the firefighters as the other two were pulled to shore using the rescue ropes.

In all, the dramatic rescue in the Gulf of Mexico took about 20 minutes and while most of those involved were exhausted, only one was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rip tides claim about 100 lives a year and make up almost 50-percent of lifeguard rescues. Some scientists refer to them as “rivers” of the sea and form in a variety of ways.

Quickly changing wave heights can cause a rip tide and they are more typical near breaks in a sandbar or near structures such as piers, jetties and groins.

Rip tide currents can move as fast as 8 feet a second and pick up speed quickly.

If you see someone trapped in a rip tide:

Get help from a lifeguard.

Call 911.

Don’t try and rescue the person yourself unless it’s a last resort and if you have a flotation device.

You can also yell out instructions to the swimmer on how to escape the current.

And here’s how to escape a rip tide:

Remain calm. Rip tides do not drag swimmers underwater. Think positive and conserve energy.

Begin by calling for help as you flow with the current and start to swim parallel to the shore until you have broken free from the strongest part of the current. Continue swimming to shore, but an angle until positive you are free from the current.

Most rip currents weaken about 100 yards from shore so float or tread water until the current weakens. Trying to swim against the current of the rip tide can be a deadly mistake.