7 injured in apartment complex fire

Officials say five children and two adults were hospitalized after a fire at a Florida apartment complex.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the fire occurred Tuesday night at Calloway Cove Apartments in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department officials say the massive blaze gutted multiple units. Rescue crews responding to the building found fire coming through the roofs of many units.

Fire officials confirmed four of the seven people sent to hospitals were in critical condition Tuesday night, and the others were in stable condition.

The fire remains under investigation.