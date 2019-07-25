Ever consider becoming a school bus driver? This job fair may be for you

Broward County Public Schools will hold a job fair July 27, 2019, for school bus drivers. Miami Herald File

If you’ve ever considered driving a school bus, this may be your chance.

Broward County Public Schools’ Student Transportation and Fleet Services department is looking to hire bus drivers for the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 14.

The department will hold a job fair for potential bus drivers from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Central Transportation Terminal, 3895 NW 10th Ave. in Oakland Park.

The job, according to the district, pays a starting salary of $15.10 an hour, with a guaranteed 37.5 hours per work week and includes medical benefits. Being a school bus driver, the district says, also gives employees flexible hours and on-the-job training for a commercial driver’s license.

To apply, a person must have five years licensed driving experience, an excellent driving record and the ability to get a commercial driver’s license. The applicant must also be able to pass a Department of Transportation medical exam, a school bus driver class and a drug and alcohol test.

For more information about the job fair, visit browardschools.com/transportation or call 754-321-4400.