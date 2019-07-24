Masked robbers storm jewelry store, tie up owner and steal several pieces, cops say

Miami police are investigating after MVJ Jewelry in Little Havana was robbed on July 24, 2019. Facebook

Four masked men broke into a Little Havana jewelry story Wednesday morning, tied up the owner and made off with several pieces of jewelry, police say.

The heist happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at MVJ Jewelry at 800 NW 27th Ave.

“We need the public’s help in finding out who did this,” said Michael Vega, a police spokesman.

The owner of the store told police the group of robbers — at least two of whom had handguns — entered through the store’s rear door.

At least one of the robbers punched the owner in the stomach, police say.

Vega said it was not immediately clear if there was surveillance video or what exactly was taken.

“Detectives are going through the statements that were made, the circumstances of the robbery and are still investigating the case,” Vega said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-491-TIPS (8477).