This South Florida theme park will debut new water attraction to help beat summer heat

If South Florida’s heat has stopped you from taking the kiddies to theme parks this summer, this may be welcoming news.

Lion Country Safari will soon debut a 10,000 square-foot water play area to add to its Safari Splash water spray ground and water slides.

“The attraction...will provide additional opportunities for families to cool off and have fun on safari,” the park said in a news release.

The park will celebrate the grand opening of Safari Falls July 31 with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new play structure is set in a pool that is nearly 2-feet deep and has water cannons, water slides and a 550-gallon dump bucket. The park says the attraction, which is included in park admission, can fit about 300 people.

Safari Falls is an addition to the Safari Splash water spray ground, which opened in 2005, and the water slides, which opened in 2014. Guests begin there day at a drive-through animal safari and then can walk around the park.

“Lion Country Safari is committed to providing a fun, family-friendly environment with ample opportunities for adventure,” the park said.

For more information call the main office at 561-793-1084 or visit www.lioncountrysafari.com.