He walked in with a Captain America shirt. He left wearing nothing but shoes and socks.

Florida police search for man masturbated in front of a guardhouse Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who masturbated in front of a guardhouse with nothing on but his socks, shoes and Captain America hat. There was a guard inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who masturbated in front of a guardhouse with nothing on but his socks, shoes and Captain America hat. There was a guard inside.

He entered a Pembroke Pines community fully clothed and clad in Captain America gear, but exited butt-naked.

At around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, a security guard called Pembroke Pines police regarding a suspicious man near the Pierpointe



community guard house, 11900 NW 11th St., police said.

She saw the man approach a dumpster inside the community. He was staring at her and acting strangely as she stayed in the guard house, she told police.

He was in his early 30s wearing a blue Captain America T-shirt, a blue Captain America baseball hat and khaki cargo shorts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He walked up to her, and removed his Captain America shirt and shorts.

Then he began to masturbate.

He didn’t try to get into the guard house or talk to the guard, police said.

About five minutes after entering the community, he left wearing nothing but his socks, shoes and Captain America hat.

Officers conducted a search of the surrounding areas, but didn’t find him.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.