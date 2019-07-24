She wanted to have sex with her husband while he was sleeping. It didn’t end well.

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

No means no, even between married people.

A Florida woman was arrested for domestic battery on her husband early Monday morning at their Holiday home, near Tampa.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a disturbance call encountered a man in pain.

The victim stated that he had fallen asleep on the couch and awoke to his wife, Anastacia Tasch, pulling on his genitals “without provocation or permission,” read the complaint.

He said the 44 year old used such force that he “crumpled over and had trouble walking.”

Tasch admitted that she did approach the father of her two children in an aggressive manner, but only to “arouse” him so they could have sex.

She was taken to the Pasco County Jail and released on $1,500 bond.