Boater’s body found by BSO divers after Coast Guard search

The body of a 60-year-old boater found Wednesday off the waters in Broward County was believed to be lobster diving, BSO said.

According to the Coast Guard, the body was found by BSO divers after a search near the Hillsboro Inlet. The Coast Guard first reported the man, whom authorities did not identify, fell from his boat about a half a mile from the inlet.

This death comes at the start of lobster mini-season which runs from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Prior to the man’s death, the two-day season had been going smoothly, according to marine authorities.

Coast Guard crews from Fort Lauderdale along with a helicopter crew from Miami’s Coast Guard led the search. BSO divers pulled the boater’s body from the ocean a few hours later.