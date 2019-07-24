Florida

Do you know who stole 17,000 oysters? There’s a reward

Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. is offering a reward to the person that gives information on who stole 17,000 of the company’s oysters.
Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. is offering a reward to the person that gives information on who stole 17,000 of the company’s oysters. Miami Herald File

A Florida seafood company is less than happy that someone decided to loot its oysters. So they’re offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

On Tuesday, Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. learned that 17,000 oysters were stolen from its East Bay property, according to a Pensacola Oyster instagram post.

Over 35 bags were emptied and tossed over at the wooded area on a beach near the property, the post said.

View this post on Instagram

Attention Pensacola Bay Oyster Fans- We sadly learned today that our East Bay lease was robbed of over 17,000 oysters! Over 35 bags were emptied and just tossed over at the wooded area on the beach. What a disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters that were not their’s This is a CRIME and we are asking everyone for help if you have any information or leads to help us find these thieves!! We are offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s) of this! Please be patient with us while we work with the police through this investigation. We are extremely frustrated that this event occurred and hope to get some answers! * PLEASE SHARE * You can contact us via social media or at jane@pensacolabayoyster.com Thanks

A post shared by Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. (@pensacolaoyster) on

The oyster company was not clear what the reward will be, but is working with police investigating the theft.

“We are extremely frustrated that this event occurred and hope to get some answers!” the company said.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  