Do you know who stole 17,000 oysters? There’s a reward

Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. is offering a reward to the person that gives information on who stole 17,000 of the company’s oysters. Miami Herald File

A Florida seafood company is less than happy that someone decided to loot its oysters. So they’re offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

On Tuesday, Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. learned that 17,000 oysters were stolen from its East Bay property, according to a Pensacola Oyster instagram post.

Over 35 bags were emptied and tossed over at the wooded area on a beach near the property, the post said.

The oyster company was not clear what the reward will be, but is working with police investigating the theft.

“We are extremely frustrated that this event occurred and hope to get some answers!” the company said.