Florida ranks No. 1 in shark attacks again. How safe are Manatee County waters?

A massive tiger shark was caught off the waters of Captiva, Florida, on Sunday. After tagging the 13-foot long beast, local fisherman Elliot Sudal released it shortly after being caught.

Florida, yet again, tops the nation in the number of shark attacks, but in the past decade saw an overall decrease.

While three Florida counties occupy the top three spots for beaches with the highest chance for a shark attack, Manatee County, which includes Anna Maria Island and part of Longboat Key, is not among them.

According to the Shark Research Institute, only 12 attacks occurred from 1900 through 2016, in the span of beaches between Anna Maria Island to the north and Englewood Beach in Charlotte County to the south. There were no fatalities.

According to a report released by Safewise.com ahead of the popular Discovery Channel’s Shark Week series beginning July 28, the report reminds swimmers that sharks are far more in danger from humans than humans are from sharks.

Data indicate large predator shark populations have declined by as much as 90 percent in areas where they were once observed to be more abundant, according to a report by the University of Miami’s shark research program, due primarily to overfishing.

Florida has recorded 218 shark attacks since 2010, which is a decrease from the 269 attacks in the previous decade. Only three have been fatal in Florida during that 20-year period.

Two people have been killed by sharks in 2019 so far. A 26-year-old boogie boarder in Massachusetts and a 65-year-old swimmer in Hawaii died from the attacks.

Hawaii has the second highest amount of shark attacks, but leads the nation in fatalities. Hawaii also has seen an increase in attacks, recording 73 since 2010 compared to 44 in the previous decade.

The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

Northeastern states like New Jersey, New York and Maine also are experiencing an increase in shark attacks but the numbers are very low. For example, New Jersey had none from 2000-2009 and recorded four from 2010 through 2019. Experts believe warming waters from climate change are increasing the range for many species of sharks.

“Shark attacks are traumatic but, thankfully rare,” writes Katie McEntire for Safewise. “Because of sensational headlines and overblown reports, it’s easy to worry about swimming in the ocean. Fortunately, your chances of being attacked by a shark or even encountering one are slim. you’re more likely to die from the flu or excessive cold than a shark.”

Your chances of being attacked are one in 738 million, though chances increase to one in 17 million if you surf, which attracts more shark attacks by far than swimming in the ocean.

Commercial fleets roam the world's oceans, fishing sharks to near extinction.

Here’s how you can avoid a shark attack:

Swim together. Most sharks attack individuals mistaken them for their natural prey.

Keep the shore in sight. Straying too far will leave you isolated from help.

Don’t swim at night or in the early morning when sharks are the most active.

Don’t ignore posted shark warnings.

Watch for sandbars and ocean drop-offs. These spots tend to be bait-rich environment for sharks.

Don’t swim if you’re bleeding.

Watch for other sea life around you that could potentially draw a shark.

Avoid a river mouth that feeds into open water and estuaries, as they attract wildlife that attracts certain species of predatory sharks such as the bull shark.

Before you jump off your boat, take a look around and make sure there are no fishing boats in your vicinity that may be drawing a shark’s attention.

Don’t urinate in the water, as sharks can sense the smell of urine as easily as the scent of blood.

If you do run into a shark:

Sharks typically hunt by ambush. Maintain eye contact with the shark if a shark begins to circle. It is looking for an opportunity to get in closer and is less likely if you are paying attention.

Don’t splash around if you see a shark, it will only entice the shark to investigate further.

Use the “Stay big or get small” rule. The bigger you are in the water, the more unappealing you will be for some sharks to want to attack. If the shark appears to be just passing through, then some experts advice to “curl up” as much as possible. If a shark sees you as a competitor for its food source, it is another reason it may attack.

The top three most likely sharks to attack:

Great white shark.

Tiger shark.

Bull shark.

Florida has five of the top 12 beaches where the chances of a shark attack are higher than elsewhere, according to a 2015 National Geographic report.

Topping the list of beaches with the highest shark attack history is Volusia County. McEntire said if you’ve ever swam off the beaches of Daytona and New Smyrna beach, chances are, “you’ve been as close to a shark as 3 meters away. That’s why the call it the shark attack capital of the world.”

Brevard County and Palm Beach County beaches rank second and third respectively. Hawaii beaches take over the next two spots before St. Johns County in Florida emerges in the No. 6 spot, followed by Martin County at No. 7. South Carolina beaches take the next two spots. The beaches off Kauai in Hawaii round out the top 12.