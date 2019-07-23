Florida

One airlifted after multiple-car crash in Florida Keys

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY

We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. By
Up Next
We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. By

One person was flown to a Miami-Dade County hospital and others locally hospitalized Tuesday morning after a multiple-car crash on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County’s helicopter air ambulance flew the person to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall around 11:40 a.m., according to county reports.

The crash happened on U.S. 1 in the Middle Keys city of Marathon between 82nd and 83rd streets, according to a text alert from the sheriff’s office.

At 11:30 a.m., one lane of the highway was blocked while emergency crews cleared the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  