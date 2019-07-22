Florida
Three escaped juvenile inmates are back in custody. Cops are looking for another
Police are asking for help in finding the last of four juvenile inmates who escaped.
Tajah Bing, 16, escaped the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Jacksonville with three other inmates after staging a fight late Saturday night inside their dorm, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Overpowering the staff who came to break up the fight, JSO said the group also entered the control room and fought the staff, pushing buttons to release the front door. Grabbing one of the staffer’s car keys, the group then stole her car and another worker’s cellphone.
Tyjuan Monroe, 16, and 17-year-olds Davionne Baldwin and Marcus Ledbetter are back in custody, the sheriff’s office announced.
Bing, who is described as 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds, is still missing. He was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a child under 12 years old. He is from Osceola County and “could be anywhere,” according to JSO.
The staffer’s stolen car — a bronze, four-door 2015 Infiniti Q50 with Florida tag LANE19 — is also still missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
